All lanes reopen after crash closes lane on M6 near junction 35
Motorists were experiencing delays of around 45 minutes after a crash closed a lane on the M6 near Carnforth.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 13:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jul 2023, 14:51 BST
One lane was closed on the northbound carriageway following a collision between junctions 34 (Halton) and 35 (Carnforth) at around 11.40am on Sunday (July 23).
Emergency services and traffic officers were called to the scene to recover the vehicles and clear up any debris.
A spokesman for National Highways said: “There are now delays of 45 mins above normal travel time.
“There are approximately 6.5 miles of congestion on approach.”
Traffic was also building on the southbound carriageway.”
At 2.30pm, National Highways confirmed all lanes had reopened, but delays of up to 30 to 35 minutes remained.