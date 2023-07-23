One lane was closed on the northbound carriageway following a collision between junctions 34 (Halton) and 35 (Carnforth) at around 11.40am on Sunday (July 23).

Emergency services and traffic officers were called to the scene to recover the vehicles and clear up any debris.

A spokesman for National Highways said: “There are now delays of 45 mins above normal travel time.

A crash closed a lane on the M6 northbound near Carnforth (Credit: National Highways)

“There are approximately 6.5 miles of congestion on approach.”

Traffic was also building on the southbound carriageway.”