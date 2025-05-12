Abnormal load to cause traffic delays in North Yorkshire and on M6

The abnormal load will cause traffic delays in North Yorkshire and on the M6.

North Yorkshire Police will be escorting an 80-ton abnormal load from Horton-in-Ribblesdale to the M6 on the morning of Tuesday May 13.

Motorists due to be travelling westbound on and around the A65 should expect delays and disruption for a couple of hours.

A police spokesman said: “The convoy will set off between 8am and 9am and travel via Ribblehead, Ingleton, and Kirkby Lonsdale before joining the southbound M6 at Junction 36.

“Due to the size and weight of the load, the convoy will travel at speeds of no more than 30mph, and considerably less on certain sections, so delays and disruption are expected for a couple of hours along the route.

“Please plan your journey accordingly, avoid the area if possible, and please bear with us if you do get caught up in the disruption.

“Thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation. Please share with anyone you know who may be impacted by this.”