A6 Lancashire traffic updates after serious crash on Preston Lancaster Road near Forton
The A6 Preston Lancaster Road remains closed in both directions, between School Lane and Station Lane near Forton, after the crash at around 6.30am.
A police spokesperson said: “We were called at around 6.05am today (Wednesday, September 27) to reports of a vehicle in a grass verge on the A6 near Forton.
“Emergency services attended and found a man in the vehicle with serious injuries.
“We are still at the scene and the road will be closed for several hours, in both directions, between the School Lane junction and the Station Lane junction.
“Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use the motorway if possible.”