90 minute delays on M6 after crash closes motorway near Stoke
The northbound M6 has been shut after a crash near Stoke this afternoon (Monday, September 5).
By Matthew Calderbank
Monday, 5th September 2022, 2:07 pm
All three lane northbound lanes are currently closed between junctions 15 (Stoke-on-Trent) and 16 (Nantwich, Crewe) whilst emergency services work at the scene.
There are delays of 1 and a half hours against expected traffic conditions and National Highways say the motorway could remain shut until after 4pm.
Traffic is being diverted via the A500, but there are significant delays for those trying to re-join the M6 to continue their journeys north.
