20-year-old Lancaster woman seriously injured in Claughton crash

A 20-year-woman has suffered serious injuries after a crash in Claughton last night.

The woman, from Lancaster, was taken to Royal Preston Hospital where she remains in a serious condition.

According to police, the 20-year-old lost control of her Vauxhall Corsa at around 11.15pm whilst driving on the A683 Hornby Road in the Forest of Bowland.

The vehicle hit a brick wall before colliding with a Seat Ibiza driving in the opposite direction.

The driver of the Seat Ibiza, an 18-year-old man from Cumbria, and two passengers, both 16-year-old boys, suffered whiplash injuries and were treated at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

The road was closed for six hours as police investigated the cause of the accident.

A fire crew from Lancaster attended the scene and helped ambulance crews remove the woman from the wreckage.

Sgt Steve Hardman, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “This was a serious collision which has left a young woman with some significant injuries and I would appeal for any witnesses or anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 1544 of November 22nd or email 2385@lancashire.pnn.police.uk