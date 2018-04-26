Traffic diversion after lamppost crash in Lancaster

Traffic is being diverted after a car collided with a lamppost in Lancaster.

Police were called to the junction of Ovangle Road and Morecambe Road at 12.30pm following reports that a car had collided with a lamppost and bollard.

Fire crews from Lancaster and Morecambe attended the scene after reports of smoke coming from the car.

There were no fire hazards found and the man is currently being checked over by the North West Ambulance Service.

At the time of the incident police were diverting traffic heading towards the Ovangle roundabout through the Scale Hall estate.