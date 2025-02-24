Traffic building on M6 southbound after crash involving lorry and car near Preston

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 24th Feb 2025, 17:34 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Heavy traffic was building on the M6 southbound following a crash involving a lorry and a car near Preston.

A lorry and a orange Mini were involved in a collision near junction 30 (Blacow Bridge) at around 5.15pm today.

Heavy traffic was building on the M6 southbound following a crash involving a lorry and a carHeavy traffic was building on the M6 southbound following a crash involving a lorry and a car
Heavy traffic was building on the M6 southbound following a crash involving a lorry and a car | Contributed

An eyewitnesses said the lorry driver helped the Mini driver get out of their car and helped them reach safety behind the barrier.

A photo from the scene shows that the car sustained damage to its rear offside tyre during the incident.

Delays of around ten minutes were building in the area following the incident.

Related topics:Traffic buildingLorry driverMini

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice