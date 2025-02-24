Heavy traffic was building on the M6 southbound following a crash involving a lorry and a car near Preston.

A lorry and a orange Mini were involved in a collision near junction 30 (Blacow Bridge) at around 5.15pm today.

Heavy traffic was building on the M6 southbound following a crash involving a lorry and a car | Contributed

An eyewitnesses said the lorry driver helped the Mini driver get out of their car and helped them reach safety behind the barrier.

A photo from the scene shows that the car sustained damage to its rear offside tyre during the incident.

Delays of around ten minutes were building in the area following the incident.