A seven-year-old boy remains in a coma a week after a man driving the wrong way on the M6 crashed head-on into his family’s car - killing his mum, her partner and two other boys, aged 15 and 7.

Arran Martin from Glasgow was the only survivor of the tragic crash on the motorway near Tebay Services in Cumbria around 4pm last Tuesday (October 15).

Arran, 7, was airlifted to Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle where he remains in a coma. His current condition is serious but stable, said friends of the family, who described his survival as a ‘miracle’. | Go Fund Me

The boy’s mum Jade McEnroe, 33, her partner Jaroslaw Rossa, 42, and his two boys, Filip, 15, and Dominic, 7, died at the scene when their Toyota was hit head-on by a Skoda driven by a 40-year-old man from Cambridgeshire. He was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Last week, tributes were paid to Arran’s mum Jade, with loved ones describing her as “a lovely, kind girl” and “a wonderful mum” with a “beautiful smile”.

An online fundraiser has since been set up to support Arran and his father, Andy, who is said to be keeping vigil by his son’s hospital bedside "day and night".

Go Fund Me for “amazing little boy” who “was always full of life”

A statement on the GoFundMe says: “It is with heavy hearts that we create this GoFundMe for a beloved friend and his amazing little boy, Arran, who has always been full of life and a joy to everyone around him.

“Our community is deeply affected by the tragic accident that happened on the M6 on 15/10/24. Our thoughts and condolences go out to the families of Jade, Jaroslaw, and his two sons, Filip and Dominic.

“We cannot begin to imagine the pain their loved ones are facing during this unimaginably difficult time.

“While there is already a GoFundMe to assist the families with funeral expenses, this fund is specifically for Arran who by miracle is the only survivor of this crash and to help his dad out during this time.

“As Arran bravely fights through his recovery, we want to ensure his dad can remain by his side every day without the added worry of financial pressures.

Family friends described Arran as "full of life and a joy to everyone around him". He remains in a coma in hospital. | Go Fund Me

“People that know Arran knows of his love for horror. He loves to scare people with his Chucky doll and horror stories but at the same time he likes to bring along Woody and Buzz to his cold water dips just in case any of the adults get into some trouble in the water and he can help save the day with them.

“Every donation, no matter the size will help Andy during this period of recovery with Arran, covering expenses such as transportation to and from hospital if needed.

“But most of all, create a comfortable, healing space for Arran by renovating his room and any modifications to ensure his comfort and wellbeing when he returns home.

“As of today, Arran remains in a coma although he is doing better. It is early days but we know that this accident will be life-changing for him and Andy and every penny raised along with your thoughts and prayers are met with gratitude ❤️

“Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and support at this time. This is the only go fund me for Arran ❤️.”

Cumbria Police say an investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing and the force is appealing for any witnesses to come forward. | Chris Isles / SWNS

Cumbria Police say an investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing and the force is appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

A police spokesperson said: “Anyone with information relating to this incident can report online at https://orlo.uk/IzuxI, quoting incident number 146 of October 15, 2024.

“You can also phone on 101. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111."