A man has sadly died after a crash with a HGV tractor unit on the A6 in Lancashire.

Emergency services were called to the scene close to the Flower Bowl near Garstang, shortly before 4am yesterday.

A Volkswagen van driving towards Garstang collided with an HGV tractor unit parked in a lay by off the A6 near to the entertainment centre.

The driver of the Volkswagen, a man in his 30s, suffered serious injuries and sadly later died. His next of kin have been informed.

The driver of the HGV suffered minor injuries.

The road was closed for some time and Lancashire Police say enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the collision.

The force is appealing for anyone with information or footage such as CCTV or doorbell or dashcam footage to get in touch.

Detective Sergeant Matt Davidson, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This collision has sadly led to the death of a man and my thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.

“We are investigating the collision, and I would appeal to anyone who may be able to assist to get in touch.”

Anyone who can help should contact us on 101 quoting log 0149 of July 1. You can also email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected]