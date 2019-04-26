Traffic chaos on Lancaster one-way system

Traffic is at a standstill travelling into Lancaster city centre along the one-way system.

Motorists are experiencing long delays from Owen Road and Caton Road heading into the city.

Resurfacing work along North Road near Stonewell mean the road is down to one lane in parts, and people have reported that this has led to confusion at the nearby traffic lights.

Surrounding roads in Ridge and Freehold have been affected as motorists try to find alternative routes across Lancaster.

In addition, Greyhound Bridge has a bus lane closure as further work begins to get under way.