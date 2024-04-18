Since 2022, there have been consistent railway strikes occurring across the UK.

This has made it difficult for people, who are dependent on trains, to not be able to get to their chosen destination if that is work or seeing loved ones.

This industrial action doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon either, with more strikes being planned in 2024.

Due to this action, ePowerTrucks and Online Marketing Surgery have created their Train Station Report, which helped rank Lancashire train stations based on their percentage of delayed services.

The recent data around the train station delays was taken from On Time Trains, which shows information on passengers and services over the last 6 months.

So here are the top 10 stations in Lancashire with the lowest service delays and the top 10 with the highest service delays:

1 . Morecambe Station (Lowest delays in past 6 months) Passengers per day = 453 | Amount of services = 8205 | Percentage of trains being delayed or cancelled = 42%

2 . Whalley Station Passengers per day = 231| Amount of services = 6056 | Percentage of trains being delayed or cancelled = 41%

3 . Langho Station Passengers per day = 109 | Amount of services = 6056 | Percentage of trains being delayed or cancelled = 39%

4 . Blackpool North Railway Station Passengers per day = 5233 | Amount of services = 23701 | Percentage of trains being delayed or cancelled = 35%