A teenage boy was knocked down and seriously injured on the A6 near Forton last night.

Emergency services rushed to to the scene on Preston Lancaster Road, near Hollins Lane, at 6.08pm.

The boy was crossing the road towards a bus stop when he was struck by a Toyota pickup truck heading south.

Horrified motorists called 999 and halted traffic as police and ambulance crews made their way to the scene.

Lancashire Police said the teenager suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance. The driver stopped at the scene and no one was arrested.

A spokesperson for the force said: “At 6.08pm, we were called to reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian on Preston Lancaster Road, Forton.

“The pedestrian, a teenage boy, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“If you witnessed this collision, have any dashcam/doorbell/CCTV footage or information that could help us, please call 101 quoting log 1144 of March 5, 2025.”

