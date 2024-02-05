Bus users to wait less time for services in Preston, Lancaster and Blackburn

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

People across Lancashire can expect shorter wait times and later timetables for bus services after additional government funding was granted.

As well as service improvements being made in Preston, Lancaster and Blackburn, new links to Chorley will also be included allowing more people to catch the bus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The boost to timetables has come after 'BSIP plus' funding was received from HM Government in support of Lancashire's £34.1m Bus Service Improvement Plan.

County Councillor Scott Smith, Lancashire County Council lead member for highways and active travel, said: "Thanks to the funding we've received from the government for our Bus Service Improvement Plan, we're making some big improvements to services in Lancashire.

"One of our main aims is to encourage more people to use the bus by providing extra journeys at times that people find convenient.

Bus users using Service 6/7 which operates from Blackburn can now use later services, with the final bus from Monday to Saturday now leaving Blackburn at 11.03pm.

Preston bus station where services start and end their journeys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Later journeys have also been introduced on Sundays, extending the timetable beyond 6pm, until around 10pm, depending on point of departure.

In Morecambe, new Services 6B and 6C will each run generally every hour Monday to Saturday, offering more journeys for Bare.

On Sunday 28 January, Service 2A was brought in as a regular evening service on the route from Preston to Ormskirk via Longton and Tarleton.

The service departs around every hour from Preston beginning at 6.20pm until 10.30pm, with departures from Ormskirk starting at 7.32pm, and the final bus leaving at 10.27pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People using the Service 61 from Preston to Blackpool via Kirkham now have a shorter wait and can also travel later, thanks to more journeys being introduced on the route.

Journeys have increased from every hour to every 30 minutes during the off-peak daytime from Monday to Saturday.

Last departures from Preston to Blackpool are at 10pm, Preston to Wrea Green at 11:30pm and from Blackpool to Preston at 11:15pm.

County Cllr Scott Smith said: "I'm also really pleased that we are providing better links within the Chorley area so that more people have easy access to bus services, and there are more direct links to the hospital to help people get to their appointments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We'll be working closely with operators to build passenger numbers with the aim of making these services sustainable over the long term. I'd encourage as many residents as possible to try them out."

The route and timetable of Service 127 was extended on Sunday 28 January, to create a new link through Astley Village to Chorley Hospital whilst continuing to run from Middlebrook to Chorley via Adlington.

The service between Chorley and Astley Village has been renumbered Service 127 instead of Service 119 and will run more frequently, operating every hour throughout the day from Monday to Saturday.

Roads Minister Guy Opperman said: "Local people deserve a modern, reliable, and affordable public transport system. I'm delighted to have worked alongside the local council and local Lancashire MPs to give Lancashire County Council more than £34million to boost its bus services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad