'Severe' delays hit M6 on 10-mile stretch of motorway between Lancaster and Preston

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 3rd Jul 2025, 15:23 BST
‘Severe delays’ are being reported on the M6 with an average speed of just 20mph between Preston and Lancaster this afternoon.

Southbound motorists are facing delays of around 20 minutes due to congestion between junction 34 (Bay Gateway, Lancaster) and Lancaster Services at Forton.

The AA says delays are increasing and might continue into the evening rush hour. No accidents have been reported and all lanes appear to be open.

Stationary traffic northbound on the M6 near Lancaster. PIC BY ROB LOCKplaceholder image
Stationary traffic northbound on the M6 near Lancaster. PIC BY ROB LOCK

However, the volume of traffic has led to an average speed of around 20mph along the affected 10 mile stretch of motorway.

The AA said: “Severe delays of ten minutes and delays increasing on M6 Southbound between J34 A683 Bay Gateway (Lancaster) and Stony Lane (Lancaster Services). Average speed 20 mph.”

