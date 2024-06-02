Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eyewitness reported seeing a car on its roof.

'Severe' delays were building on the M6 following a car crash near Preston.

A car “rolled onto its roof” following a crash on the northbound carriageway at around 12.50pm on Saturday

'Severe' delays were building on the M6 following a car crash near Preston (Credit: National Highways/ AA)

Two lanes were subsequently closed between junctions 30 (Blacow Bridge) and 31 (Samlesbury Interchange) while emergency services attended.

Heavy traffic was building in the area following the closures, with congestion reported on the M61 and M6 southbound.

All lanes reopened at approximately 1pm, but severe delays remained.