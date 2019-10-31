Resident: Cars parking on pavements on Greaves Drive in Lancaster could lead to road deaths

A Lancaster resident says if cars continue to park on pavements on Greaves Drive someone will be hurt or killed.

The man, who does not wish to be named, said: “The cars are parked on the footpaths and people in wheelchairs and with prams have to walk up the middle of the road.

“I’m really concerned when I walk up Greaves Drive. This morning someone put cones out to stop cars blocking their driveway and later on all the cones had been lifted up the street.

“These are residential properties and there are double yellow lines all the way round but people still park on the pavement. It’s absolutely disgusting.

“It has to be seen to be believed, people park on bends etc.

“There should be some sort of restriction on it.

“The traffic warden goes round but unless you are parked on a dropped kerb you don’t get a ticket.

“It needs some sort of restriction on it. Someone is going to get hurt walking in the middle of the road due to the cars parked on the pavements. I just want it highlighted.”

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: “We would encourage people to think carefully about how they park and the impact that poor parking has on other road users, however the traffic regulations available to the county council do not allow us to ban parking on pavements.

“Obstruction of roads or pavements is an issue which only the police have powers to enforce.”