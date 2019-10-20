Railway disruption between Preston, Lancaster, and the Lake District to last all day

Rail passengers can expect delays until the end of today (Sunday, October 20) after power failures in Lancashire.

There was disruption between Preston and Oxenholme Lake District from 10.15am due to a loss of power on the overhead electric wires.

A rail map of where the delays are happening (Image: Network Rail)

All lines were reopened at 11.55am.

But trains running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed by up to 45 minutes whilst service returns to normal, a Network Rail spokesman said.

They added: "Disruption is expected until the end of the day."

The following alternative travel advice has been issued:

TransPennine Express customers

Buses have been requested to run between Preston and Carlisle.

Virgin Trains

Rail replacement transport is running between Preston and Carlisle in both directions and also between Lancaster and Oxenholme Lake District in both directions.

You may also use your ticket on the following services:

- TransPennine Express between Glasgow Central and Preston in both directions

- CrossCountry between Birmingham New Street and Edinburgh in both directions

- Northern via any reasonable route

You may be entitled to compensation if you experience a delay in completing your journey today. Keep your train ticket and make a note of your journey, as both will be required to support any claim.