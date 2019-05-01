Rail works disruption over bank holiday weekend

Rail travellers are facing yet more disruption over the bank holiday weekend.

Folk travelling north on the trains have been warned of a series of works affecting some services in Lancashire.

On Saturday and Sunday, engineering work is taking place between Preston and Carnforth / Oxenholme, in the Carlisle area and between Motherwell and Glasgow Central.

On both days, buses will replace trains between Preston / Lancaster / Oxenholme and Windermere on Northern.

There will be further buses replacing Transpennine trains between Preston and Carlisle (calling at Lancaster, Oxenholme and Penrith) and on Virgin services between Preston and Glasgow Central.

There is some further disruption expected on Monday, and passengers are advised to check www.nationalrail.co.uk before planning travel.

For those staying in lancashire, the weather forecase for the weekend is mostly bright. Saturday is set to be cold, dry and bright through the day, with a maximum temperature of around 10C. It will be sunny throughout the morning in most areas, changing to cloud by lunchtime.

Sunday in Lancashire will be cloudy throughout the day, with a maximum temperature of around 11C, which will reach its peak by 1pm.

Monday is set to be overcast throughout the day in most areas, accompanied by a gentle breeze.