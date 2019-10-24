Rail delays until 5pm for Preston and Lancaster services after lorry becomes trapped on railway bridge

All rail services between Preston and Lancaster are delayed after a lorry became trapped on railway bridge.



The lorry became stuck on a railway bridge in Lancaster, between Burrow Road and the A6 Preston Lancaster Road, at around 7.40am.

Burrow Road is currently blocked in both directions after the lorry became firmly wedged between both walls of the bridge.

The incident has led to delays for all rail services between Preston and Lancaster, with disruption expected until 5pm.

Police are at the scene near Lancaster University, where recovery teams are attempting to free the lorry.

No services have been cancelled, but Northern is warning that all journeys between Preston and Lancaster will be delayed by 15 minutes.

A spokesman for Northern said: "Due to a lorry colliding with a bridge between Preston and Lancaster trains have to run at reduced speed on all lines.

"Please expect delays of up to 15 minutes all day on services that travel between Preston and Lancaster.

"Network Rail are currently on site to try and rectify the problem but disruption is expected until 5pm."

Signs at the bridge entrance warn drivers that the road is "unsuitable for long and wide vehicles.

Lancashire Police are urging motorists to avoid the area whilst the trapped lorry is rescued.

A police spokesman said: "We are currently responding to reports that a lorry has become stuck on a railway bridge in Lancaster.

"We were called at 7.42am this morning to Burrow Road in Lancaster, just off the A6.

"The road is currently blocked in both directions, so please avoid it."