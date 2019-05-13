Police in Forton find bin full of needles and teeth at the side of the road

A discarded biohazard bin filled with needles and teeth has been found at the side of the road by police in Forton.

It appears to have fallen from a moving vehicle.

The bucket was filled with needles and teeth.

Officers are still tracing where the bin, which was found sitting damaged and open, came from.

Biohazard bins are commonly used by medical professionals to dispose safely of human waste items, like needles, teeth, and blood samples.

These materials can be harmful if they come into contact with people, and so biohazard bins are designed to be fixed shut, unlike ordinary bins.

It was found on the A6 near Forton.

Despite this, police do not think there was a significant risk to the public, and took the matter lightheartedly.

Lancashire Road Police tweeted: "Investigations ongoing to find losers of knashers!! And they say the Police have no bite these days! Remember kids always clean your teeth!"

They added the hashtag: "#brushwiththelaw"