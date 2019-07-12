Police give chase to horses found weaving between traffic in Lancaster

Police in Lancaster were forced to halt traffic this morning after two horses went for a morning trot along a busy main road.

The two horses brought traffic in Caton Road to a standstill after they were seen casually cantering along the busy road, near Lansil Industrial Estate, at around 10am.

Police were called to the scene after the freewheeling equines startled drivers by weaving in and out of traffic.

Officers were mobilised to the scene and swiftly put a stop to the horsing around.

Traffic was briefly halted and officers were able to capture the horses and lead them to safety.

Police have confirmed that the traffic night-mare has been resolved and conditions on Caton Road are now stable.

One of the two horses found weaving in and out of traffic in Caton Road, Lancaster this morning (July 12)

It is not known how the horses escaped, but police have ruled out foal play.

A police spokesman said: "Officers have attended to a report of two horses walking along Caton Road in Lancaster, weaving in and out of traffic and causing issues to drivers on the road.

"We have made several enquires to locate the owner but have been unsuccessful.

"The horses are currently tethered near the car park opposite Lansil Industrial Estate."

The horses have now been restrained by police and tethered to a post in a car park opposite Lansil Industrial Estate in Lancaster

If you know who the horses belong to, you can contact police on 101, quoting incident 224/120719