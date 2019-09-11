Police continue to 'piece together' what happened after a 5-year-old girl was hit by a motorbike in Lancaster

A 5-year-old girl remains in Alder Hey Children's Hospital after being hit by an off-road motorbike in Lancaster at the weekend.

The young girl suffered serious facial injuries after being hit by a motorcycle, similar in style to a pit-bike, in Thirlmere Road at 6.30pm on Saturday (September 7).

No arrests have been made since the incident, but police are appealing to the public to help 'piece together' what happened.

Sgt Dave Hurst, of the Lancashire Police TacOps Unit, said: "We are appealing for information following a collision in Lancaster in which a motorbike collided with a child.

"The incident occurred on Saturday (September 7) at around 6.30pm on Thirlmere Road, when the pitbike-style vehicle collided with a five-year-old girl.

"We are working hard to piece together exactly what occurred and would now like to hear from any members of the public who saw the collision and who have not yet been spoken to by police.

"We would now like to speak to anybody who saw the collision or who saw either the girl or the bike in the moments before it happened."

Anybody with information should contact us on 101, quoting log number 1325 of September 7.