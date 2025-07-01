Lancashire Police close A6 Preston Lancaster Road near Flower Bowl after crash

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 1st Jul 2025, 07:47 BST
Police have closed the A6 near the Flower Bowl after a crash this morning.

Preston Lancaster Road is closed both ways from the roundabout at The Flower Bowl to the junction at New Lane, Claughton on Brock.

Police closed the A6 Preston Lancaster Road close to The Flower Bowl after a crash at around 4.45am this morning (July 1)placeholder image
Police closed the A6 Preston Lancaster Road close to The Flower Bowl after a crash at around 4.45am this morning (July 1) | Google

Traffic is coping well but Lancashire Police are advising motorists to consider alternative routes to avoid congestion and delays in the area during rush hour.

Stagecoach Cumbria and North Lancashire posted on X saying the 40/41 service is diverting via the M6.

The force said the road is likely to remain closed for some time. There are no details on casualties at this stage.

A police spokesperson said: “We want to update you and let you know that A6 Preston Lancaster Road, Claughton on Brock is currently closed between the roundabout at The Flower Bowl and New Lane due to a road traffic collision.

“We anticipate that the road will be closed for some time, whilst we make sure the road is safe.

“In the meantime, we’d recommend looking for an alternative route and driving carefully, leaving plenty of extra time to get to your destination.

“We’ll keep tabs on what’s happening, and we’ll update you here once we know more. As always, thank you for your patience and stay safe if you’re out and about today.”

