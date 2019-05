A Vauxhall Astra driver who was in collision with a motorcyclist in Morcambe failed to stop after the accident left the other man with a fractured arm.

The incident occurred on the town's Euston Road last night at 10pm.

An ambulance was at the scene in Morecambe after a motorcyclist was hurt in a road collision

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "We are looking for the vehicle which may have nearside damage."

Anyone with information should ring 101 ref 1618 17th May.