Police appeal after girl hit by bus in Morecambe

Lancashire police are appealing for information after a girl was seriously injured in a collision in Morecambe.

Officers were called at 12:25pm on Thursday (18 April) to reports of a collision involving a double decker bus and a 12 year old pedestrian.

It happened on Marine Road Central at the junction with Green Street.

The girl, from Morecambe, suffered serious injuries to her feet and head.

She is currently being treated at Alder Hey Hospital.

The road was closed for around two and a half hours for collision investigation.

Sergeant Lee Harris of Lancashire’s Road Policing Unit: “A girl has been seriously injured and our thoughts are with her at this time.

“If you witnessed the collision and have yet to speak to us, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting log number 571 of 18th April.