A car smashed into a recently refurbished toilet block in Garstang at the weekend.

The public loos off the High Street were left in ruins after the car ploughed through its brick walls at around 4.30pm on Saturday.

Pictures from the wreck show the car buried beneath a heap of bricks and a gaping hole left in the building.

The scene of the crash at the public toilets in Garstang High Street on Saturday

The driver and passenger were taken to hospital with minor injuries, said Lancashire Police. No one was arrested, added the force.

It’s not known whether anyone was using the facilities at the time.

Fire crews were called to the scene and used stabilising equipment to make the building safe.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “One fire engine from Fulwood Fire Station and the Urban Search and Rescue team attended an incident involving a vehicle hitting a toilet block on High Street in Garstang.

“Fire crews used the Urban Search and Rescue stabilising equipment to shore up the premises and left the incident with the police.

“Fire crews were in attendance for three hours and fifteen minutes.”