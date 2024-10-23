Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man who killed a family in a head-on crash after driving the wrong way on the M6 has been named by police.

Police have confirmed the identity of the ‘wrong way’ Skoda driver who collided with a Toyota carrying a family-of-five on the motorway in Cumbria last Tuesday (October 15).

The force said the Skoda driver, who died at the scene, has been formally identified as Richard Woods, aged 40, from Cambridgeshire.

Mum Jade McEnroe, 33, her partner Jaroslaw Rossa, 42, and his two boys, Filip, 15, and Dominic, 7 - travelling in the Toyota - also died at the scene near Tebay Services.

Filip, 15, and seven-year-old Dominic along with their father Jaroslaw Rossa, 42, and his partner Jade McEnroe, 33, were all killed in a horrific head-on collision on the M6. | SWNS

Jade's son Arran, 7, the only survivor of the crash, was airlifted to Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle where he remains in a coma. His current condition is serious but stable, said friends of the family, who described his survival as a ‘miracle’.

Last week, tributes were paid to Arran’s mum Jade, with loved ones describing her as “a lovely, kind girl” and “a wonderful mum” with a “beautiful smile”.

An online fundraiser has since been set up to support the boy and his father, Andy, who is said to be keeping vigil by his son’s hospital bedside "day and night".

Richard Woods, 40, from Cambridgeshire, was driving the wrong way on the M6 when he crashed head-on into a family travelling in another vehicle near Tebay Services in Cumbria, killing a 33-year-old mum, her 42-year-old partner and his two sons, aged 15 and 7. Another boy, aged 7, remains in a coma in hospital. | Chris Isles

What happened?

Cumbria Police said officers were responding to reports of a Skoda travelling the wrong way on the M6 near Tebay Services shortly before the driver was involved in the fatal head-on crash.

The Skoda was travelling south on the northbound carriageway at around 4pm when it struck a Toyota carrying a family-of-five from Glasgow.

Cumbria Police continue to appeal for witnesses to the crash. A spokesperson for the force said: “Officers were called to the incident at 4.04pm on Tuesday, October 15 following a report of a Skoda travelling Southbound on the Northbound carriageway.

“Officers were on route when further calls were received it had been involved in a head on collision with a Toyota.

“The families of those involved are being supported by specially trained officers.

“Officers would like to thank members of the public that assisted at the scene and those affected by the collision for their patience.

“We would also like to thank those that have already been in touch who witnessed or have dashcam of the incident, we continue the appeal to anyone with information or with dashcam to contacts us.

“Anyone with information relating to this incident can report online at www.cumbria.police.uk/report-it, quoting incident number 146 of October 15, 2024.

“You can also phone on 101. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”