Tragedy as man in his 30s dies after being hit by Audi on M6 near Lancaster
Police were called to the scene between junctions 33 and 34, near Lancaster, at around 11pm last night (Saturday, May 31).
The collision involved a pedestrian aged in his 30s and a Audi Q7 travelling north between Forton Services and Lancaster.
Lancashire Police said the man sadly died at the scene. The carriageway was closed until the early hours of this morning (Sunday, June 1).
His next of kin have been informed, said police, adding that the driver of the Audi “was shocked but physically unhurt”.
Police are appealing for any witnesses to get in touch.
Sgt Bex Price, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “This collision very sadly resulted in the death of a man and my thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.
“I would appeal to anyone who has any information or footage such as dashcam or mobile to get in touch with us.”
Lancashire Police asks anyone with information to call the force on 101 quoting log 1549 of May 31.
You can also email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected]
