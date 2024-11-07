A stretch of the southbound M6 in Lancashire remains closed this morning after a fatal lorry crash yesterday.

The carriageway remains fully closed between junctions 33 (Lancaster South, Garstang) and 32 (Preston, M55) after a lorry overturned and smashed through the central reservation onto the opposite carriageway, crashing into the back of a car at around 11.20am on Wednesday.

In an update this morning, National Highways said the southbound carriageway “will be closed throughout the day” due to ongoing repairs at the scene. Northbound has reopened, but lane 3 will remain closed next to the central reservation.

The M6 was closed a after lorry crashed through the central reservation near Preston | Kelvin Stuttard

This is to allow for emergency resurfacing works and barrier repairs, with diversions remaining in place for those travelling south today.

One killed and others seriously injured

Lancashire Police said one person was killed and several others seriously injured in the crash, with the motorway closed in both directions until late in the evening.

The force has now completed its collision investigation and further updates on the casualties are expected today.

One person was killed and several other people seriously injured, said Lancashire Police | LEP

Diversion Route

Road users are advised to follow the hollow diamond diversion route:

Exit the M6 at J33 (Lancaster South)

At the roundabout take the first exit at A6 Garstang, Blackpool, Fleetwood

Follow the A6 southbound through Garstang, Bilsborrow, Barton, Broughton to M55 J1 (Broughton)

Take the first roundabout exit for Birmingham M6

Follow the M55 to re-join the M6 J32, heading south towards Birmingham

Anyone who has any information that may help police should [email protected] call 101, quoting 0564 of October 6.