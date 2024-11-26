M6 traffic updates as drivers face 90-minutes from Leyland to Wigan
There are delays of around an hour on the M6 after a crash in Lancashire this morning.
All traffic was temporarily held on the southbound carriageway between J27 for Standish and J26 for Orrell Interchange after a ‘multi-vehicle crash’ at around 8am.
It’s not clear at this stage whether anyone was injured in the collision.
It has led to long delays and miles of tailbacks as one lane remains closed while emergency services work at the scene. Traffic is also slow northbound as it passes the scene.
National Highways are advising motorists to 'allow extra time’ for journeys.
Updates to follow...
