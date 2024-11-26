There are delays of around an hour on the M6 after a crash in Lancashire this morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All traffic was temporarily held on the southbound carriageway between J27 for Standish and J26 for Orrell Interchange after a ‘multi-vehicle crash’ at around 8am.

It’s not clear at this stage whether anyone was injured in the collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heavy traffic queueing on the southbound carriageway of the M6 between Standish and Orrell

It has led to long delays and miles of tailbacks as one lane remains closed while emergency services work at the scene. Traffic is also slow northbound as it passes the scene.

National Highways are advising motorists to 'allow extra time’ for journeys.

Updates to follow...