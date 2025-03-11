M6 updates as motorway reopens with 'severe' delays after Preston lorry crash
Lanes 1 to 3 have reopened on the northbound carriageway in Preston after the carriageway was closed overnight for resurfacing and barrier repairs between J31 (Samlesbury) and J32 (M55).
As of 9.30am, Lane 4 on both northbound and southbound carriageways remained closed while repairs to the damaged central reservation were completed.
Although lanes are reopening there will still be heavy traffic for some time, warned Lancashire Police.
“If you can for now, please avoid the M6 as there will be traffic,” said the force in a social media update.
There is severe congestion back to Leyland (J28) and slow-moving traffic on the A6 through Preston along the diversion route.
A lorry driver was taken to hospital after crashing into the central reservation in Preston at around 1pm yesterday, causing a diesel spillage and damage to the barriers.
Resurfacing works were completed overnight but repairs to the central reservation were ongoing this morning.
Earlier this morning, traffic monitoring services Inrix reported: “Severe delays due to emergency resurfacing and barrier repairs from J31 A59 Preston New Road (Samlesbury) to J32 M55 (Broughton Interchange).