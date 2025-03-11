M6 updates as motorway reopens with 'severe' delays after Preston lorry crash

The M6 was shut in Preston this morning after a lorry crash yesterday - some lanes have since reopened, but drivers are still facing severe congestion and delays.

Lanes 1 to 3 have reopened on the northbound carriageway in Preston after the carriageway was closed overnight for resurfacing and barrier repairs between J31 (Samlesbury) and J32 (M55).

As of 9.30am, Lane 4 on both northbound and southbound carriageways remained closed while repairs to the damaged central reservation were completed.

The M6 remains closed northbound for emergency barrier repairs between J31 and J32, following a serious lorry crash on Monday afternoon (March 10) | National Highways

Although lanes are reopening there will still be heavy traffic for some time, warned Lancashire Police.

“If you can for now, please avoid the M6 as there will be traffic,” said the force in a social media update.

There is severe congestion back to Leyland (J28) and slow-moving traffic on the A6 through Preston along the diversion route.

Traffic at Bamber Bridge Interchange for the M6, M61 and M65 this morning. There is also severe congestion back to Leyland and slow-moving traffic on the A6 through Preston | Submitted

A lorry driver was taken to hospital after crashing into the central reservation in Preston at around 1pm yesterday, causing a diesel spillage and damage to the barriers.

Resurfacing works were completed overnight but repairs to the central reservation were ongoing this morning.

Earlier this morning, traffic monitoring services Inrix reported: “Severe delays due to emergency resurfacing and barrier repairs from J31 A59 Preston New Road (Samlesbury) to J32 M55 (Broughton Interchange).

“Congestion to J28 (Leyland), M62 J8 (Chorley). Also slowing on the A6 through Preston along the diversion route. Lane four (Of four) remains closed southbound to assist.”