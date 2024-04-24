M6 southbound closed after lorry crashes through central reservation near Borwick

Police anticipated the motorway would be “closed for some time”.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 24th Apr 2024, 19:35 BST
The M6 southbound was closed near Lancaster after a lorry crashed through the central reservation.

The southbound carriageway was closed between junctions 36 (Crooklands) and 35 (Carnforth) at approximately 6pm on Wednesday.

The M6 was closed near Lancaster after a lorry crashed through the central reservation (Credit: National Highways) The M6 was closed near Lancaster after a lorry crashed through the central reservation (Credit: National Highways)
The M6 was closed near Lancaster after a lorry crashed through the central reservation (Credit: National Highways)

One lane was also closed on the northbound carriageway.

National Highways said this was “due to a lorry which has crossed through the central reservation.”

Delays of more than 40 minutes were building in the area as a result of the closure.

Lancashire Police said they anticipated the motorway would be “closed for some time”.

More to follow...

