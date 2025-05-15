There are severe delays on the M6 in Preston after a crash this morning.

All lanes were closed on the northbound carriageway between junctions 31A and 32 (M55, Broughton) after a crash at around 6am.

Lanes 1 and 2 have since reopened but motorists heading northbound are still facing long delays this morning.

Three lanes have been closed on the northbound carriageway, leaving just one lane open between junctions 31A and 32 (M55, Broughton) | Chris August

Police, ambulances and a number of fire engines continue to work at the scene, though details on the crash and any casualties has not been confirmed at this stage.

At 7.25am, a spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We let you know earlier that the M6 Northbound between junctions 31A - J32 had closed due to a road traffic collision.

“We can now let you know that lane one and lane two are now open for you to travel. Thank you again for your patience.”

‘40 minute delays’

Motorists should expect delays of around 40 minutes in the area, said National Highways, who warned this could increase as more traffic joins during rush hour.

Congestion is currently back to junction 31 (Samlesbury Interchange). National Highways say the scene is likely to be cleared by 9.30am.

Traffic was initially diverted off the motorway at the Fulwood and Longridge junction – with Eastway likely to experience congestion this morning.

Updates to follow...