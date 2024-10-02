Shocking video shows M6 lorry plunge 60ft off Thelwall Viaduct bridge near Warrington
The video shows the lorry smashing through safety barriers on Thelwall Viaduct near Warrington before plummeting to scrubland below on Monday (September 30).
The lorry’s 56-year-old driver was rushed to hospital after the crash between junction 20 and 21 of the M6 at around 6.50pm.
Incredibly, he did not suffer any life-threatening injuries and is expected to be discharged from hospital.
Pictures taken the following morning show the wreckage of the articulated lorry and the scale of the drop which the lucky driver miraculously survived.
Cheshire Police said investigations are still ongoing into what caused the HGV to leave the motorway.
Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters used rescue equipment to lower themselves down to reach the driver.
It added crews applied water to cool the HGV and are using bunding to contain a leak of about 220 gallons (1,000 litres) of bio-diesel from the vehicle's fuel tanks.
Inspector Anton Sullivan from the force said: “It is remarkable that the driver of the HGV was not more seriously injured, and other road users managed to escape unscathed.
“This incident had a rapid response and the scene was well managed by officers in dangerous motorway conditions, due to poor visibility and heavy rain.
“The recovery phase of the incident was hampered by poor weather and challenging terrain where the lorry had landed.
“Police, along with Highways and the specialist recovery agents, have been working all day to recover the vehicle and trailer which were completely destroyed and to repair the damaged railing on top of Thelwall Viaduct, focussing on ensuring safety and a return to normal on the M6 as soon as possible.”
