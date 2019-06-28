M6 Live: Multi-vehicle crash leads to severe congestion between junctions 29 and 31A There is severe congestion on the M6 northbound at Preston after a multi-vehicle crash this morning (June 28) A serious multi-vehicle crash on the M6 northbound has led to severe congestion this morning. The crash happened on the M6 northbound, between junctions 31A (Broughton) and 32 (Garstang), shortly after 9am this morning (June 28). 'Major accident' closes M6 after vehicle overturns in multi-vehicle crash between junctions 31A and 32