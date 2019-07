Police were forced to close a stretch of the M6 this morning after two cows ran onto the carriageway.

Traffic was stopped between junctions 33 (Hampson Green) and 32 (Broughton) on the southbound carriageway at around 7am.

Police said the two cows had escaped from their pasture near the motorway and ran in and out of the live lanes before oncoming traffic.

Police stopped traffic for around 15 minutes whilst the cows were led off the motorway.

All lanes have since reopened.