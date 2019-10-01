M6 lanes closed as emergency services respond to crash in Preston

An accident on the M6 near Preston is leading to delays this morning.



The crash happened on the southbound carriageway, between junctions 31A and 31 (Ribbleton).

It is understood the crash happened directly under Pope Lane bridge in Ribbleton at around 9.45am.

North West Ambulance attended with an ambulance and rapid response unit.

The service said efforts are ongoing, but confirmed that a patient is currently being treated for an ankle injury.

The crash involved a dark grey Ford Mondeo Estate and a blue Nissan Avensis.

The cars have now been moved to the hard shoulder and lanes 1 and 2 reopened.

Traffic is currently moving very slowly, with queues back to junction 32 (Blackpool, M55, Preston A6).

Lanes 1 and 2 had been closed by traffic officers following the crash.

There are currently delays of around 10 minutes for traffic passing the scene.

Northbound traffic is unaffected and moving freely.