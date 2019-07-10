M6 lane closures and 5-mile queues after lorry jackknifes between junctions 26 and 27

A lorry has jackknifed on the M6 forcing police to close a 5-mile stretch of carriageway near Wigan.



The lorry jackknifed at around 10.15am just after junction 26 at Orrell Interchange.

Police are at the scene and Highways England have shut lanes 1 and 2 (of 3) between Orrell and junction 27 at Standish.

Congestion is rapidly building on the approach and Highways are warning of delays of up to 30 minutes.

Traffic England said it expects the incident to be cleared between 1.45pm and 2pm.

More to follow...