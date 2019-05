A crash on an M6 slip road has led to lane closures during morning rush hour.



The crash happened at around 8am on the northbound exit slip road at junction 34 in Lancaster.

One lane (of two) has been closed as emergency services attend the scene.

Police and traffic officers are advising of delays with the incident expected to clear at around 9.30am.

The crash is also causing severe congestion for Lancaster-bound traffic in Caton Road.

More to follow...