M6 lane closure after vehicle catches fire on hard shoulder

A lane has been closed on the southbound M6 after a vehicle caught fire during morning rush hour.



The vehicle pulled onto the hard shoulder between junctions 33 (Lancaster Services) and 32 (Preston North) at around 8am this morning (July 16).

The vehicle has caught fire on the M6 southbound near Lancaster Services

Police are at the scene and Highways have closed lane 1 (of 3) to deal with the incident.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service have been called to the scene and the stricken vehicle is awaiting recovery.

Highways said it expects the lane closure to be removed before 9am.

Traffic is continuing to move freely with no speed restrictions in place.

More to follow...