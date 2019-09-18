M6 in Preston to partially re-open with lane closures for rush hour before closing again this evening for full resurfacing

The M6 in Preston will re-open briefly for rush hour before closing again for a full resurfacing this evening.



Police have confirmed that the M6 southbound between 32 and 31A will remain completely closed until around 3pm.

Highways will then re-open just 1 lane on the six-mile stretch of motorway for rush hour traffic, before a full closure takes place again from 8pm.

Police said the full closure this evening will allow for a full resurfacing of the carriageway to take place.

It follows a huge fuel spillage this morning in which 200 litres of diesel leaked across a half-mile of carriageway near junction 31a.

A lorry transporting heavy plant machinery jackknifed on the M6 at around 9.10am, overturning its contents onto the carriageway.

Highways immediately closed all M6 southbound lanes between junction 32 (Broughton, A6, Blackpool, M55) and 31a (Preston, Longridge) to deal with the incident.

As of 2.45pm, the a full closure remains in place.

Miles of trapped traffic was freed using the hard shoulder to pass the scene under the supervision of traffic officers.