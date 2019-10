The M6 in Lancashire was closed in both directions for a time today while an air ambulance evacuated a casualty.

The motorway was closed between Galgate and Broughton this morning for police and highways officials said was a "medical emergency".

Traffic was held for a time between junction 32 and 33 as the North West Air Ambulance helicopter landed and took the casualty to hospital.

By 10am both carriageways were moving freely.

No further details have been released.