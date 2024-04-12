Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Diversions are in place after a lorry crash on the M6 earlier this morning.

“Long delays are expected,” say police, as the northbound carriageway remains closed between junctions 39 (Shap) and 40 (Penrith) in Cumbria.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A lorry heading south overturned at around 9am and crashed through the central reservation barrier onto the northbound carriageway, spilling its load and leaking fuel.

Police are warning of long delays throughout the day as recovery efforts continue.

After the lorry is removed, National Highways say they will need to clean up the carriageway and repair the damaged barriers before lanes can safely be reopened.

Some motorists say they have been trapped within the closure for two hours. Diversions are now in place on approach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can read our full report on the crash and see more pictures from the scene here.

The crash has led to long delays on the M6 from Tebay Services (junction 38) to Penrith (junction 40)

Diversion Route

- Exit the M6 at J39 and turn left onto the B6261 westbound.

- Turn right at the junction B6261/A6 and head northbound.

- Continue north on the A6 through Shap, Hackthorpe, Clifton and Eamont Bridge.