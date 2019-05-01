M6 delays southbound due to broken down transporter on smart motorway between junctions 18 and 19

A broken down transporter is leading to delays on the M6 southbound between junctions 18 and 19 in Cheshire.

The car transporter is stationary and awaiting recovery in lane 1 on a stretch of smart motorway between Holmes Chapel and Tabley.

It is understood the transporter requires an offside tyre change, which could lead to lane 2 being closed for safety.

Highways England said they expect the incident to be cleared between 10.15am and 10.30am.

Police are warning drivers to take care on the approach to the scene and to adhere to any advice on the overhead matrix signs.