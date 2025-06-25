Breaking

M6 delays in Lancashire after van overturns near Charnock Richard Services between Leyland and Standish

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 25th Jun 2025, 07:47 BST

There are delays on the M6 after a van overturned near Charnock Richard Services this morning.

Northbound motorists are facing severe congestion after the crash involving the van and a car at around 7am.

The scene of the crash near Charnock Richard Services this morning (Wednesday, June 25)
The scene of the crash near Charnock Richard Services this morning (Wednesday, June 25) | Kynge-Chyung Łẩŭ

The scene is now clear but delays are expected between Leyland and Wigan until around 8.45am due to congestion back to junction 26 (Orrell Interchange, M58).

National Highways warns there are 60-plus minute delays on the approach with six miles of congestion.

There are delays on the M6 southbound after a vehicle overturned between junctions 27 (Standish) and 28 (Leyland) this morning
There are delays on the M6 southbound after a vehicle overturned between junctions 27 (Standish) and 28 (Leyland) this morning | National Highways

There are also delays of around 15 minutes for those travelling southbound past the scene near Charnock Richard.

Lancashire Police said there were minor injuries to those involved in the collision.

Traffic monitoring service Inrix reports: “M6 Northbound blocked, severe delays due to accident, overturned vehicle involved from J27 (Standish) to J28 (Leyland). All traffic was blocked around 7am.”

National Highways say disruption is expected until around 8.30am.

