M6 delays in Lancashire after van overturns near Charnock Richard Services between Leyland and Standish
Northbound motorists are facing severe congestion after the crash involving the van and a car at around 7am.
The scene is now clear but delays are expected between Leyland and Wigan until around 8.45am due to congestion back to junction 26 (Orrell Interchange, M58).
National Highways warns there are 60-plus minute delays on the approach with six miles of congestion.
Join our WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
There are also delays of around 15 minutes for those travelling southbound past the scene near Charnock Richard.
Lancashire Police said there were minor injuries to those involved in the collision.
Traffic monitoring service Inrix reports: “M6 Northbound blocked, severe delays due to accident, overturned vehicle involved from J27 (Standish) to J28 (Leyland). All traffic was blocked around 7am.”
National Highways say disruption is expected until around 8.30am.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.