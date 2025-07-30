M6 traffic updates after 'multi-vehicle' crash shuts motorway in Preston
Lane 1 is currently closed on the M6 northbound near to J31, but all other lanes remain open.
Lancashire Police expects the lane will be closed for some time, whilst the scene is made safe and the vehicles are recovered.
A spokesperson for the force said: “In the meantime, we’d recommend looking for an alternative route and avoiding the area, driving carefully, leaving plenty of extra time to get to your destination.
“We’ll keep tabs on what’s happening and we’ll update you once we know more. As always, thank you for your patience and stay safe if you’re out and about today.”
