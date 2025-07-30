Breaking

M6 traffic updates after 'multi-vehicle' crash shuts motorway in Preston

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 30th Jul 2025, 07:44 BST
There are delays on the M6 after a ‘multi-vehicle crash’ in Preston this morning.

Lane 1 is currently closed on the M6 northbound near to J31, but all other lanes remain open.

The northbound carriageway is closed between J31 and J31A and emergency services are at the sceneplaceholder image
The northbound carriageway is closed between J31 and J31A and emergency services are at the scene | Submitted

Lancashire Police expects the lane will be closed for some time, whilst the scene is made safe and the vehicles are recovered.

A spokesperson for the force said: “In the meantime, we’d recommend looking for an alternative route and avoiding the area, driving carefully, leaving plenty of extra time to get to your destination.

“We’ll keep tabs on what’s happening and we’ll update you once we know more. As always, thank you for your patience and stay safe if you’re out and about today.”

