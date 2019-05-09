M6 delays after lorry bursts its tyre on slip road near Preston

Motorists on the M6 are bracing themselves for delays after a lorry burst its tyre on a slip road near Preston.

The HGV burst its tyre on the exit slip road at junction 31 in Samlesbury at around 9.30am.

Police and traffic officers have already closed lane 1 of the slip road where the lorry remains awaiting assistance.

Due to the busted tyre being on the lorry's offside, police are expected to close lane 2 to allow the new tyre to be fitted safely.

Highways England expect the scene to be clear between 11.15am and 11.30am.