M6 crash LIVE: Five people taken to hospital following one-vehicle collision between Preston and Lancaster
The southbound carriageway was closed between junctions 33 (Hampson Green) and 32 (Broughton) at approximately 1.45pm on Monday.
National Highways said this was due to a “serious collision”.
Key Events
- Southbound carriageway closed between junctions 33 and 32
- Northbound carriageway temporarily closed while air ambulance lands
- Diversion put in place
- Five people taken to hospital
- Delays of more than two hours reported
- Standstill traffic in Preston as motorists divert away from scene
- M6 reopens
'Severe delays' building on M6 between Preston and Lancaster following 'serious collision'
The southbound carriageway was closed between junctions 33 (Hampson Green) and 32 (Broughton) at around 1.45pm on Monday.
National Highways said this was due to a “serious collision”.
Motorists urged to avoid area
Five individuals taken to hospital
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said:
"We received a report of a collision involving one vehicle between junction 32 and 33 of the M6 at around 2pm today.
"A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.
"Four other people also suffered injuries and have been taken to hospital.
"The motorway is closed in both directions between junctions 32 and 33 and we will bring you an update when we’re able to.
"If you have any footage or information that can assist our enquiries, please contact 101 quoting log 0814 of July 22."
Delays of up to two hours as countless drivers stranded
According to National Highways, there are currently delays of two hours against expected traffic on the M6.
Diversion route
Road users are advised to follow the hollow triangle diversion symbols on road signs.
- Exit M6 J33 (Lancaster South)
- At roundabout take first exit A6 Garstang, Blackpool, Fleetwood
- Follow A6 southbound through Garstang, Bilsborrow, Barton, Broughton to M55 J1 (Broughton)
- Take first roundabout exit, Birmingham M6
- Follow M55 to M6 J32, head south towards Birmingham
Trapped traffic is in the process of being released
Normal traffic conditions expected between 7.15pm and 7.30pm
Normal traffic conditions are not expected until between 7.15pm and 7.30pm, according to National Highways.
Standstill traffic reported on surrounding roads
Traffic on the A6 between Fulwood and Bay Horse is at a standstill.
Traffic trapped on the motorway is being turned around
Traffic officers are helping drivers turn around so that they can use the hard shoulder to exit the motorway.
Lorries have been positioned to protect traffic that is still facing southbound, according to eyewitness reports.
The crash involved a Ford Fiesta, according to eyewitness reports
The one-vehicle collision involved a Ford Fiesta, according to eyewitness reports.
The front of the car was said to have been severely damaged in the impact.
Screens have been erected around the area and the carriageway is expected to remain closed for some time.
Investigations are taking place
National Highways have confirmed “investigations are currently taking place”.
Normal traffic conditions expected between 8pm and 8.15pm
National Highways has extended the delays, with traffic expected to return to normal between 8pm and 8.15pm.
'No estimated time to when the carriageway will be reopened'
Traffic on the M6 has returned to normal
Traffic on the M6 has returned to normal, but motorists are still facing delays on the A6.
