M6 crash leads to 15-mile tailback between junctions 26 and 19

A crash on the northbound M6 near Warrington has led to a 15-mile tailback of traffic.



The crash happened at Junction 21A (Croft Interchange) in Warrington at around 7.35am this morning.

The collision has led to severe congestion on the northbound carriageway, with 15 miles of traffic moving slowly between junctions 26 (Wigan) and 19 (Knutsford).

Highways are at the scene and lanes 3 and 4 remain were temporarily closed whilst police attended to the stricken vehicles.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash is believed to have been transporting animals.

Traffic officers closed the opposite carriageway for 15 minutes, at around 8.30am, while the animals were safely transferred to a recovery vehicle.

Traffic on the southbound carriageway has since been released and all lanes are now running.

Traffic England are still advising of delays of up to 40 minutes against expected traffic.

Highways England said they expect the incident to clear between 9.45am and 10am.

Police are helping manage traffic and reduced speed limits are in place on the 15-mile stretch of affected motorway.

Lanes 3 and 4 have been closed on the M6 northbound between J21 and J21A after a crash this morning

More to follow...