Lancashire traffic updates after lorry crash shuts M6 in Preston
All northbound lanes are currently closed from junctions 32 (M55) to 33 (near Garstang) after the crash at around 5.20am.
Traffic is queued back to junction 28 (Leyland) and National Highways is reporting delays of around 50 minutes. Congestion is also building towards junction 32 where the M6 meets the M55.
Routes through Preston and South Ribble are also affected as traffic diverts, including severe delays along New Hall Lane, the A6 London Way, B6258 Chorley Road, and Longton bypass.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Man in his 50s seriously injured
The crash involved a van and a lorry, and a man in his 50s was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
All emergency services including Lancashire Police attended the scene alongside National Highways Traffic Officers.
Lancashire Police say the northbound M6 is likely to remain closed for ‘some time’ while recovery and an investigation takes place.
Diversions
Diversions are in place via the M55 to J1 (Fulwood) then the A6 through Bilsborrow and Garstang to re-join at J33.
A police spokesperson said: “Good morning, the M6 Northbound between junctions 32-33 is currently closed due to a road traffic collision.
“We anticipate that the motorway will be closed for some time. In the meantime, we’d recommend looking for an alternative route and driving carefully, leaving plenty of extra time to get to your destination.
“We’ll keep tabs on what’s happening and we’ll update you here once the motorway is open. As always, thank you for your patience and stay safe if you’re out and about today.”
You can follow the latest updates in our live blog below...
LIVE: Latest as lorry crash shuts M6 in Lancashire
Key Events
- M6 completely closed northbound from J32 to J33
- All emergency services on scene
- Diversions in place
- 1 hour delays on approach
Police statement on M6 crash
A spokesperson for police said: “At 5.20am today we were called to reports of a collision between a van and a lorry on the M6 between Junctions 32-33.
“Officers attended and a man in his 50s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.
“The M6 Northbound between junctions 32-33 is currently closed and we anticipate it will be closed for some time.
“If you witnessed this incident, have any dashcam footage or information that could help, please call 101 quoting log 132 of 5th February.”
Man in his 50s taken to hospital
A man in his 50s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries, say police.
Video from scene of crash
First picture from scene of crash
Traffic map reveals widespread disruption
Severe delays are building on several routes in and around Preston following the crash on the M6.
Routes through Preston and South Ribble are affected as traffic diverts, including severe delays along New Hall Lane, the A6 London Way, B6258 Chorley Road, and Longton bypass.
People stuck in traffic since 5.30am
Motorists stuck on the M6 have been sharing pictures of the queues on social media.
The crash happened at around 5.30am and a full closure has been in place on the northbound carriageway since then.
Diversion Route
M6 northbound traffic
- Exit M6 J32 onto M55
- Follow M55 to J1
- Exit the M1 and take the third exit on to the A6
- Follow the A6 through Broughton, Barton, Bilsborrow and Garstang
- Rejoin the M6 at J33
M55 eastbound traffic intending to join the M6 northbound
- Exit the M55 eastbound at J1 (Broughton)
- Take the first exit at the roundabout onto the A6 northbound towards Garstang
- Follow the A6 northbound through Broughton, Barton, Bilsborrow and Garstang to then re-join the M6 northbound at J33
Heavy congestion on routes through Preston
There is severe congestion on routes through Preston this morning, as traffic diverts due to the ongoing M6 closure.
There are reports of serious delays on the A6 London Way and B6258 Chorley Road.
Traffic is being diverted off the M6 via the M55 to J1 (Fulwood) then the A6 through Bilsborrow and Garstang to re-join at J33.